Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 Glenn Lane

1515 Glenn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Glenn Lane, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has everything you need and more! Features include a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, pantry, and breakfast bar . Home is sitting in a Cul-de-sac with a large back yard. $1395.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Glenn Lane have any available units?
1515 Glenn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1515 Glenn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Glenn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Glenn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Glenn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Glenn Lane offer parking?
No, 1515 Glenn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Glenn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Glenn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Glenn Lane have a pool?
No, 1515 Glenn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Glenn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1515 Glenn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Glenn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Glenn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Glenn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Glenn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

