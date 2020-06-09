20813 Woodland Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Located in the prestigious Forest Waters neighborhood. Beautiful Oak Trees fill the front yard. Large Park-like back yard. The gourmet kitchen provides plenty of beautiful cabinetry, two large ovens, a lot of counter space which opens up to the living area. Large master suite with separate sitting area and large master bathroom. Three car side-entry garage. Secondary bedrooms, full bathroom, and large game room. Conveniently located near IH35, 1604, Randolph AFB, Ft Sam Houston, and Forum Shopping Center.