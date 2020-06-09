All apartments in Garden Ridge
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

20813 Woodland Cove

20813 Woodland Cove · (210) 317-5287
Location

20813 Woodland Cove, Garden Ridge, TX 78266

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3236 sqft

Amenities

Located in the prestigious Forest Waters neighborhood. Beautiful Oak Trees fill the front yard. Large Park-like back yard. The gourmet kitchen provides plenty of beautiful cabinetry, two large ovens, a lot of counter space which opens up to the living area. Large master suite with separate sitting area and large master bathroom. Three car side-entry garage. Secondary bedrooms, full bathroom, and large game room. Conveniently located near IH35, 1604, Randolph AFB, Ft Sam Houston, and Forum Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20813 Woodland Cove have any available units?
20813 Woodland Cove has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20813 Woodland Cove have?
Some of 20813 Woodland Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20813 Woodland Cove currently offering any rent specials?
20813 Woodland Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20813 Woodland Cove pet-friendly?
No, 20813 Woodland Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Ridge.
Does 20813 Woodland Cove offer parking?
Yes, 20813 Woodland Cove does offer parking.
Does 20813 Woodland Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20813 Woodland Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20813 Woodland Cove have a pool?
No, 20813 Woodland Cove does not have a pool.
Does 20813 Woodland Cove have accessible units?
No, 20813 Woodland Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 20813 Woodland Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 20813 Woodland Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20813 Woodland Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 20813 Woodland Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
