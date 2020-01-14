All apartments in Garden Ridge
Find more places like 19834 Brandywine Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Ridge, TX
/
19834 Brandywine Cove
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

19834 Brandywine Cove

19834 Brandywine Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19834 Brandywine Cove, Garden Ridge, TX 78266

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Executive Home Available in Garden Ridge - 5921 SQFT! - Stunning custom home in the exclusive Wild Wind neighborhood. Open Floor Plan. The Master Suite has access to covered patio & a gorgeous master bath with a see-through fireplace to the master bedroom. The spacious media/game room is wired for surround sound. Home has a 5 car garage and sits on 1.22 private acres. Too many other upgrades to list. Perfect for entertaining inside and out. Yard service, pest control, HVAC filters and water softener salt are all included with rent. No Pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2388687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19834 Brandywine Cove have any available units?
19834 Brandywine Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Ridge, TX.
What amenities does 19834 Brandywine Cove have?
Some of 19834 Brandywine Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19834 Brandywine Cove currently offering any rent specials?
19834 Brandywine Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19834 Brandywine Cove pet-friendly?
No, 19834 Brandywine Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Ridge.
Does 19834 Brandywine Cove offer parking?
Yes, 19834 Brandywine Cove offers parking.
Does 19834 Brandywine Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19834 Brandywine Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19834 Brandywine Cove have a pool?
No, 19834 Brandywine Cove does not have a pool.
Does 19834 Brandywine Cove have accessible units?
No, 19834 Brandywine Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 19834 Brandywine Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 19834 Brandywine Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19834 Brandywine Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19834 Brandywine Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCibolo, TXBulverde, TXWindcrest, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TX
McQueeney, TXOlmos Park, TXBalcones Heights, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXFloresville, TXLakehills, TXCastroville, TXPleasanton, TXBarton Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas