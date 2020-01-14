19834 Brandywine Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Executive Home Available in Garden Ridge - 5921 SQFT! - Stunning custom home in the exclusive Wild Wind neighborhood. Open Floor Plan. The Master Suite has access to covered patio & a gorgeous master bath with a see-through fireplace to the master bedroom. The spacious media/game room is wired for surround sound. Home has a 5 car garage and sits on 1.22 private acres. Too many other upgrades to list. Perfect for entertaining inside and out. Yard service, pest control, HVAC filters and water softener salt are all included with rent. No Pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2388687)