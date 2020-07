Amenities

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Club of the Isle offers the finest in resort style island living. Conveniently located off Seawall, just southwest of historic downtown Galveston, this rental community boasts modern interior finishes and top not amenities, all with a beautiful ocean view. Apartment homes feature a full size washer and dryer, spacious closets, open floor plans and the largest apartment layouts on the island! Explore a new standard of living at Club of the Isle with a resort style pool and sundeck, state of the art fitness center, resident clubhouse and business center, and a poolside grilling station. Call today to schedule a tour of our pet friendly apartments!