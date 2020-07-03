7000 Seawall Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful fully furnished condo located across from the Seawall, in The Dawn gated community. Large 1/1, walk-in closet in the bedroom, granite counter tops throughout, large walk-in shower, patio and storage room. All new furniture purchased in 2017. King-size platform bed in the bedroom, queen sleeper sofa in the living room. Conveniently located across from Babe's beach, close to restaurants, shopping, Schlitterbahn, Moody Gardens, and other attractions. Two resort style lavish pools, 1 with heated jacuzzi, the other with a kid's pool, 2 picnic and BBQ areas, 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center. All appliances, washer, dryer, fridge, dishwasher in unit. INCLUDES water, sewer, basic cable. Unit has wheelchair access. Fully Furnished!