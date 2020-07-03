All apartments in Galveston
7000 Seawall Boulevard

7000 Seawall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77551
Lake Madeline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful fully furnished condo located across from the Seawall, in The Dawn gated community. Large 1/1, walk-in closet in the bedroom, granite counter tops throughout, large walk-in shower, patio and storage room. All new furniture purchased in 2017. King-size platform bed in the bedroom, queen sleeper sofa in the living room. Conveniently located across from Babe's beach, close to restaurants, shopping, Schlitterbahn, Moody Gardens, and other attractions. Two resort style lavish pools, 1 with heated jacuzzi, the other with a kid's pool, 2 picnic and BBQ areas, 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center. All appliances, washer, dryer, fridge, dishwasher in unit. INCLUDES water, sewer, basic cable. Unit has wheelchair access. Fully Furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have any available units?
7000 Seawall Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have?
Some of 7000 Seawall Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Seawall Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Seawall Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Seawall Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Seawall Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7000 Seawall Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7000 Seawall Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7000 Seawall Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 7000 Seawall Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Seawall Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 Seawall Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 Seawall Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

