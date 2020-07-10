5619 Avenue K

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Take a look! Front patio invites you to sit outside and enjoy the Galveston fresh air during the day or in the evening, when a cool breeze sets in while viewing the beautiful sunset. When you enter in the home, the living room is cozy with hardwood floors that have been resealed, and fresh paint throughout the rest of the home. You will then come to the kitchen that offers a refrigerator, new stove, and freshly painted cabinets with a nice dining area. The first bedroom offers two closet spaces with natural lighting. Next you step into your bathroom with tub/shower, and endless hot water. Exiting the bathroom will be the utility room for stack-able washer/ dryer and includes built-in cabinets. Next is the bonus room which also includes closet space so it could be a second bedroom, study or home office. Last but not least the back door leads out to a wood deck patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage. Fenced in yard offers privacy and 2 parking spots behind fence.