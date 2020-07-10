All apartments in Galveston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:34 PM

5619 Avenue K

5619 Avenue K · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Take a look! Front patio invites you to sit outside and enjoy the Galveston fresh air during the day or in the evening, when a cool breeze sets in while viewing the beautiful sunset. When you enter in the home, the living room is cozy with hardwood floors that have been resealed, and fresh paint throughout the rest of the home. You will then come to the kitchen that offers a refrigerator, new stove, and freshly painted cabinets with a nice dining area. The first bedroom offers two closet spaces with natural lighting. Next you step into your bathroom with tub/shower, and endless hot water. Exiting the bathroom will be the utility room for stack-able washer/ dryer and includes built-in cabinets. Next is the bonus room which also includes closet space so it could be a second bedroom, study or home office. Last but not least the back door leads out to a wood deck patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage. Fenced in yard offers privacy and 2 parking spots behind fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Avenue K have any available units?
5619 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5619 Avenue K have?
Some of 5619 Avenue K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5619 Avenue K offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Avenue K offers parking.
Does 5619 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5619 Avenue K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 5619 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Avenue K have accessible units?
Yes, 5619 Avenue K has accessible units.
Does 5619 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 Avenue K has units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Avenue K have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Avenue K does not have units with air conditioning.

