All apartments in Galveston
Find more places like 5612 Avenue K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galveston, TX
/
5612 Avenue K
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:03 PM

5612 Avenue K

5612 Avenue K · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Galveston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5612 Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77551
Bayou Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Recently updated home for lease in Galveston! This two story, open concept house has been recently updated and is ready to move right into! First floor consists of living room, kitchen, full bathroom and has ceramic flooring throughout. Stairway has huge bonus storage space located underneath. Kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, updated granite counter tops, and a new stainless steel refrigerator & gas stove. Washer and dryer are not included, but has a connection for a gas or electric dryer in the spacious laundry room. All bedrooms are located upstairs, two with original hardwood flooring and one carpeted. One full bath and one half bath with additional storage are located upstairs as well. Outside is a patio partially covered and overlooking the front yard. Awesome Galveston location with quick access to interstate, 61st Street Fishing Pier, Plenty of Shopping for Convenience & Tons of Restaurants when you don't feel like cooking. Schedule a Showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Avenue K have any available units?
5612 Avenue K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 5612 Avenue K have?
Some of 5612 Avenue K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Avenue K currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Avenue K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Avenue K pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Avenue K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 5612 Avenue K offer parking?
No, 5612 Avenue K does not offer parking.
Does 5612 Avenue K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5612 Avenue K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Avenue K have a pool?
No, 5612 Avenue K does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Avenue K have accessible units?
Yes, 5612 Avenue K has accessible units.
Does 5612 Avenue K have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Avenue K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Avenue K have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Avenue K does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Marina
210 Strand St
Galveston, TX 77550
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd
Galveston, TX 77554
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd
Galveston, TX 77550
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St
Galveston, TX 77551
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N
Galveston, TX 77550

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 Bedrooms
Galveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap Places
Galveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX
Richmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston College
University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine