5612 Avenue K

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry

Recently updated home for lease in Galveston! This two story, open concept house has been recently updated and is ready to move right into! First floor consists of living room, kitchen, full bathroom and has ceramic flooring throughout. Stairway has huge bonus storage space located underneath. Kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, updated granite counter tops, and a new stainless steel refrigerator & gas stove. Washer and dryer are not included, but has a connection for a gas or electric dryer in the spacious laundry room. All bedrooms are located upstairs, two with original hardwood flooring and one carpeted. One full bath and one half bath with additional storage are located upstairs as well. Outside is a patio partially covered and overlooking the front yard. Awesome Galveston location with quick access to interstate, 61st Street Fishing Pier, Plenty of Shopping for Convenience & Tons of Restaurants when you don't feel like cooking. Schedule a Showing today!