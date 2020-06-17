4725 Avenue R 1/2 3

Amenities

patio / balcony parking some paid utils internet access range oven

Galveston - 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 87005



Quaint 1 bed/1 bath apartment with an outdoor balcony in the trees. Great Galveston neighborhood close to the seawall near the San Luis Hotel. It's close to everything the island has to offer but its in a quiet neighborhood with good neighbors.



The property is a tri-plex. The unit is upstairs and has 1 off-street parking space available. It is NOT furnished and tenants pay all utilities.



Sorry No Smoking inside and No Pets.



If interested call 409-789-5269 to arrange a walk through.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87005

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5510659)