Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:37 AM

4725 Avenue R 1/2 3

4725 Ave R 1/2 · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Ave R 1/2, Galveston, TX 77551
Lasker Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Galveston - 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 87005

Quaint 1 bed/1 bath apartment with an outdoor balcony in the trees. Great Galveston neighborhood close to the seawall near the San Luis Hotel. It's close to everything the island has to offer but its in a quiet neighborhood with good neighbors.

The property is a tri-plex. The unit is upstairs and has 1 off-street parking space available. It is NOT furnished and tenants pay all utilities.

Sorry No Smoking inside and No Pets.

If interested call 409-789-5269 to arrange a walk through.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87005
Property Id 87005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5510659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have any available units?
4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have?
Some of 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 offers parking.
Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have a pool?
No, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have accessible units?
No, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 Avenue R 1/2 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

