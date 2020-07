Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

APARTMENT WITH GARAGE! Absolutely charming one bedroom garage apartment in close proximity to the Seawall, restaurants and stores. Tastefully remodeled with a large kitchen. Arched doorway from living into dining room. Private access. Washer/dryer hookups. Did we mention that it has a one car attached garage? Easy access to the garage from the alley. Extra storage space in garage as well.