Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:05 PM

3220 69th Street

3220 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3220 69th Street, Galveston, TX 77551
Central City

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
1st floor, corner unit currently available! Tampico Cove Condominiums is a mid-island hidden gem with easy access in and out; located just a minutes jog to Seawall, grocery store and restaurants. One assigned, covered carport parking spot provided with the unit and the front door is just a few steps away. The unit features engineered laminate floors throughout with tiled floors in the bathroom, 2 bedrooms complete with nice size closets, stacked washer/ dryer in the unit, double sinks in the bathroom and cozy wood burning fireplace in the living area. Condo amenities include gated access and community pool. Unit can be leased furnished/ unfurnished. No pets. No smoking. Utilities provided include water/trash and basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 69th Street have any available units?
3220 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galveston, TX.
What amenities does 3220 69th Street have?
Some of 3220 69th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3220 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Galveston.
Does 3220 69th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 69th Street offers parking.
Does 3220 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 69th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 69th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3220 69th Street has a pool.
Does 3220 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

