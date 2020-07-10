3220 69th Street

Amenities

1st floor, corner unit currently available! Tampico Cove Condominiums is a mid-island hidden gem with easy access in and out; located just a minutes jog to Seawall, grocery store and restaurants. One assigned, covered carport parking spot provided with the unit and the front door is just a few steps away. The unit features engineered laminate floors throughout with tiled floors in the bathroom, 2 bedrooms complete with nice size closets, stacked washer/ dryer in the unit, double sinks in the bathroom and cozy wood burning fireplace in the living area. Condo amenities include gated access and community pool. Unit can be leased furnished/ unfurnished. No pets. No smoking. Utilities provided include water/trash and basic cable.