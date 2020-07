Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled and new paint on this 3/1 on a corner location. All new stainless steel appliances in June 2019. Hardwood floors throughout. Some extras include crown molding, tile floors and granite counter tops in kitchen. Separate dining area and spacious backyard. This is a good central location with close access to 61st street. Tenant pays $95 for water and sewer. Can include a Washer & Dryer for $50.00 a month.