Last updated July 13 2020

158 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Frisco, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
Stonebriar
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$896
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
57 Units Available
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Thirteen-foot ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops characterize these spacious homes. Residents have access to a tanning studio, fitness centers and a business center. Close to Frisco Sports Complex.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living in Frisco, just off the Dallas North Tollway. Oval garden tubs, faux wood flooring, ceramic stoves, and black or stainless steel appliance packages. Community amenities include gym, pool, and storage facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1362 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and Highway 21. Luxury units have vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and laundry. The community also has 24-hour maintenance, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
15 Units Available
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
Contemporary units with dark maple shaker cabinetry and faux wood flooring. Energy-efficient heating and air conditioning as well as modern steel appliances. Close to Stonebriar Centre. Residents enjoy covered car parking, pool, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
160 Units Available
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1205 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Newman Village, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
153 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$923
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1204 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
Studio
$989
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Stonebriar
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
16 Units Available
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Frisco, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Resort-style pool and tanning decks for residents. Units feature soaring 12-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and gourmet island kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Results within 1 mile of Frisco
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
59 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Ridgeview Ranch
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
52 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$905
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
29 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1167 sqft
Internet-controlled thermostat, keyless entry and quartz countertops. Luxury homes and apartments just off Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive on the west side of Plano. Walking distance to Toyota, JP Morgan Chase and Liberty Mutual.
Results within 5 miles of Frisco
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1185 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Rent Report
Frisco

July 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month

Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,592 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco

    As rents have increased marginally in Frisco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,592 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Frisco's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

