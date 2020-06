Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage carpet

Stone Ridge Property - Three bedrooms 2 bathrooms in prestigious Stone Ridge neighborhood. Tile flooring in main living areas and bath areas. the three bedrooms have carpeting. Open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters, cozy breakfast nook. The living room features a gorgeous stone fireplace. The spacious master boasts a large walk-in closet. Masterbath has a large walk-in shower and jetted tub. Quaint sunroom with great windows looking out in the yard. Additional storage/workroom off the garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831821)