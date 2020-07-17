All apartments in Fredericksburg
Find more places like 112 Broadmoor Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fredericksburg, TX
/
112 Broadmoor Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

112 Broadmoor Dr.

112 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

112 Broadmoor Drive, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home - Immaculate brick home on a beautiful treed lot that backs up to an opened pasture. This home features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in cabinets in the spacious living area. Bay window accents the dining area. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a private full bath with dual sink vanity. Each guest room has plenty of space and storage. There is an additional storage shed in the backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have any available units?
112 Broadmoor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, TX.
What amenities does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have?
Some of 112 Broadmoor Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Broadmoor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
112 Broadmoor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Broadmoor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. offer parking?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have a pool?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Broadmoor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Broadmoor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXBoerne, TXMarble Falls, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TX
Bulverde, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX
Canyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXHelotes, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio