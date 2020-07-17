112 Broadmoor Dr.

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Home - Immaculate brick home on a beautiful treed lot that backs up to an opened pasture. This home features a wood-burning fireplace, built-in cabinets in the spacious living area. Bay window accents the dining area. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a private full bath with dual sink vanity. Each guest room has plenty of space and storage. There is an additional storage shed in the backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873261)