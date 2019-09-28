14718 Armitage Lane

Amenities

Well updated beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom home. Updates:New roof and gutter, fresh paints, new stove , dishwasher and faucets, new ceiling fans in many rooms and light fixtures in kitchen & bathrooms, new toilet. Home features wood floor in all rooms, tile in wet areas; island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area. Large back yard with nice garden and covered patio. Easy access to Hwy 6 and West Park Tollway. It's ready for you to move in. Never flooded.