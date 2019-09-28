All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 14718 Armitage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, TX
/
14718 Armitage Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

14718 Armitage Lane

14718 Armitage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14718 Armitage Lane, Four Corners, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Well updated beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom home. Updates:New roof and gutter, fresh paints, new stove , dishwasher and faucets, new ceiling fans in many rooms and light fixtures in kitchen & bathrooms, new toilet. Home features wood floor in all rooms, tile in wet areas; island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area. Large back yard with nice garden and covered patio. Easy access to Hwy 6 and West Park Tollway. It's ready for you to move in. Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Armitage Lane have any available units?
14718 Armitage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, TX.
What amenities does 14718 Armitage Lane have?
Some of 14718 Armitage Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14718 Armitage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Armitage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Armitage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14718 Armitage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 14718 Armitage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14718 Armitage Lane offers parking.
Does 14718 Armitage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Armitage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Armitage Lane have a pool?
No, 14718 Armitage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14718 Armitage Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14718 Armitage Lane has accessible units.
Does 14718 Armitage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14718 Armitage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14718 Armitage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14718 Armitage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TX
Manvel, TXBrookshire, TXTomball, TXSealy, TXFriendswood, TXWharton, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXHempstead, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine