7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX 77479 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabbi Hasan, Taco Street Locating, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 12/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. I know what you’re thinking. “I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it’s just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius”. Well I’m here to tell you it’s not. While it’s clear that this place belongs on the cover of “Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine”, I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you’re doing and message so we can get this party started. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Chef Inspired Kitchens with Under-Mount Sinks and Travertine Backsplashes Stainless Steel Appliance Package 42” Kitchen Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Accents Custom Granite Countertops Throughout Luxurious Bathrooms with Custom Framed Mirrors Oversized Soaking Tubs/Walk-In Showers* Spacious Walk-In Closets 9′-12′ Ceilings (varies by floor level) Modern Lighting and Contemporary Accents Designer Tile Carpet and Wood-Style Flooring Side-by-Side or HE Front Loading Washers and Dryers (varies by floor plan) Individual Intrusion Alarms Patios/Balconies Available ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Sleek Mid-Rise Living with Elevators Amazon/HUB Package 24/7 Package Pick Up Access Chic Social Areas with Billiards Table and HD TVs iMac Net Café Wi-Fi Throughout All Common Areas Business Conference Center with Catering Kitchen 24-Hour Fitness Center with CrossFit Inspired Equipment and Interactive Spin/Cardio Area Valet Dry Cleaning Service Ultra-Lux Leisure Pool Lavish Social Spa Outdoor Veranda and Summer Kitchens with Gas Grills Pet-Friendly Living Detached Garages Available Covered Parking Limited Access Gates Storage Rooms Available Valet Trash Service and Recycling Program Smoke-Free Environments Electric Car Charging Station Working with us. We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help! [ Published 26-Dec-19 / ID 3332036 ]