7227 Spring Orchard Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 2234 SqFt of living space. This home is inviting and spacious! Master suite features garden tub and separate shower. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and kitchen overlooking the living room. Wood laminate/ceramic and carpet flooring. 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.