Fort Bend County, TX
5503 LANGHORNE CT
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:32 PM

5503 LANGHORNE CT

5503 Langhorne Court · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Langhorne Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
5503 LANGHORNE CT Available 05/07/20 4 Bedroom House for Lease - If you love entertaining, this home is for you! Completely restored with stunning upgrades in highly acclaimed KISD Includes, NEW drywall, paint, ceramic tiles, hardwood cabinets, SS appliances, under mount sink, granite counters, & new disposal in kitchen. Dreamy Master Bathroom with over-sized frameless shower, granite counters, and new cabinets. Easy to maintain home with new Tile throughout 1st floor. Large Dining area + separate study and family room on 1st Floor. 2 stairways lead to Over-sized Game room and 3 additional bedrooms. Outside: You can relax by the pool and enjoy family time in enclosed patio. You must see!

(RLNE3954952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have any available units?
5503 LANGHORNE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have?
Some of 5503 LANGHORNE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 LANGHORNE CT currently offering any rent specials?
5503 LANGHORNE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 LANGHORNE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 LANGHORNE CT is pet friendly.
Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT offer parking?
No, 5503 LANGHORNE CT does not offer parking.
Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 LANGHORNE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have a pool?
Yes, 5503 LANGHORNE CT has a pool.
Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have accessible units?
No, 5503 LANGHORNE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 LANGHORNE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 LANGHORNE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5503 LANGHORNE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
