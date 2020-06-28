Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool

5503 LANGHORNE CT Available 05/07/20 4 Bedroom House for Lease - If you love entertaining, this home is for you! Completely restored with stunning upgrades in highly acclaimed KISD Includes, NEW drywall, paint, ceramic tiles, hardwood cabinets, SS appliances, under mount sink, granite counters, & new disposal in kitchen. Dreamy Master Bathroom with over-sized frameless shower, granite counters, and new cabinets. Easy to maintain home with new Tile throughout 1st floor. Large Dining area + separate study and family room on 1st Floor. 2 stairways lead to Over-sized Game room and 3 additional bedrooms. Outside: You can relax by the pool and enjoy family time in enclosed patio. You must see!



