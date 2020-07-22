All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:27 PM

5331 Heath River Lane

5331 Heath River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5331 Heath River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77479

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This beautiful Highland Home has so much to offer! Great Location in Creekstone Village near community amenities, schools, etc. It has an open floor plan with the master tucked in the back, the master closet is a walk-in with custom built in shelves so no wasted space, along with double sinks. Washer, Dryer, fridge, water softener plus some furnishings will stay with home, covered patio and a stunning kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and it opens up to the living room. Come see how you can be living in this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Heath River Lane have any available units?
5331 Heath River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 5331 Heath River Lane have?
Some of 5331 Heath River Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 Heath River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Heath River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Heath River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5331 Heath River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 5331 Heath River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5331 Heath River Lane offers parking.
Does 5331 Heath River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 Heath River Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Heath River Lane have a pool?
No, 5331 Heath River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5331 Heath River Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5331 Heath River Lane has accessible units.
Does 5331 Heath River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 Heath River Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 Heath River Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5331 Heath River Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
