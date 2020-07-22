5331 Heath River Lane

Amenities

This beautiful Highland Home has so much to offer! Great Location in Creekstone Village near community amenities, schools, etc. It has an open floor plan with the master tucked in the back, the master closet is a walk-in with custom built in shelves so no wasted space, along with double sinks. Washer, Dryer, fridge, water softener plus some furnishings will stay with home, covered patio and a stunning kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, gas cooktop and it opens up to the living room. Come see how you can be living in this home today!