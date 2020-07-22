3634 Rocky Ledge Lane

Amenities
Beautifully renovated home in Pine Mill Ranch is ready for you! Wood floors and decorator paint flow from the front door throughout the home. Craftsman trim, built-ins, crown molding, remodeled bathrooms & staircase, bay windows, 3 car garage & updated light fixtures make this an exceptional place to live. Crisp white kitchen with carrara marble backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, SS applicances & granite counters overlooks the dining and living areas. Craftsman trim flows through the living room complete with custom media unit & pre-wiring for surround sound. Relax & unwind in the master retreat with bay window, wood floors & en suite bath with dual sinks, mirrored medicine cabinets, frameless shower & garden tub with granite decking & subway tile surround. Three more bedrooms with walk-in closets, remodeled secondary bath & game room complete the second floor. Refrigerator and yard maintenance included! Zoned to acclaimed Keiko Davidson Elem, Tays JH, and Tompkins HS in Katy ISD!