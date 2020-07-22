All apartments in Fort Bend County
3634 Rocky Ledge Lane
3634 Rocky Ledge Lane

3634 Rocky Ledge Lane · No Longer Available
3634 Rocky Ledge Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home in Pine Mill Ranch is ready for you! Wood floors and decorator paint flow from the front door throughout the home. Craftsman trim, built-ins, crown molding, remodeled bathrooms & staircase, bay windows, 3 car garage & updated light fixtures make this an exceptional place to live. Crisp white kitchen with carrara marble backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, SS applicances & granite counters overlooks the dining and living areas. Craftsman trim flows through the living room complete with custom media unit & pre-wiring for surround sound. Relax & unwind in the master retreat with bay window, wood floors & en suite bath with dual sinks, mirrored medicine cabinets, frameless shower & garden tub with granite decking & subway tile surround. Three more bedrooms with walk-in closets, remodeled secondary bath & game room complete the second floor. Refrigerator and yard maintenance included! Zoned to acclaimed Keiko Davidson Elem, Tays JH, and Tompkins HS in Katy ISD!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have any available units?
3634 Rocky Ledge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have?
Some of 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Rocky Ledge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane offers parking.
Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have a pool?
No, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Rocky Ledge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
