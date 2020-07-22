Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Welcome home to 330 Tara Plantation Drive! This beautiful freshly updated home offers 1,344 sq/ft of living space - featuring 3 beautifully appointed bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living area with a gorgeous brick fireplace, and a captivating kitchen! Enjoy a large backyard with beautiful mature trees on your large 9,121 sq/ft CORNER LOT with NO BACK NEIGHBORS! Zoned to excellent schools and convenient access to 99 and 59 - this charming 1 story is in a fantastic location. Enjoy beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout this home, as well as ceiling fans in each room, spectacular lighting throughout, and a kitchen that boasts granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, a designer tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Schedule your private showing of this stellar and newly updated home today!