Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:10 AM

330 Tara Plantation Drive

330 Tara Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Tara Plantation Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77469

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 330 Tara Plantation Drive! This beautiful freshly updated home offers 1,344 sq/ft of living space - featuring 3 beautifully appointed bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living area with a gorgeous brick fireplace, and a captivating kitchen! Enjoy a large backyard with beautiful mature trees on your large 9,121 sq/ft CORNER LOT with NO BACK NEIGHBORS! Zoned to excellent schools and convenient access to 99 and 59 - this charming 1 story is in a fantastic location. Enjoy beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout this home, as well as ceiling fans in each room, spectacular lighting throughout, and a kitchen that boasts granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, a designer tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Schedule your private showing of this stellar and newly updated home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have any available units?
330 Tara Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have?
Some of 330 Tara Plantation Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Tara Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Tara Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Tara Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive offer parking?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Tara Plantation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Tara Plantation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
