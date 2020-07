Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

WATERFRONT!!! Gated Beautiful one story 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms home with exceptional water view is ready for your family. surround sound and lots of crown molding. exterior blends brick in all house. formal dinning and formal living combo from foyer. Upgraded Tile floor and carpet , Kitchen has upgrade 42" cabinet, electric stove, Granite counter top and Island, plenty storage. Huge Master suite, double vanity, extended cover patio, come to enjoy this summer now!!