2430 Laurel Walk Ct
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:39 AM

2430 Laurel Walk Ct

2430 Laurel Walk Court · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Laurel Walk Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate Home in Falcon Ranch, sited on a large corner lot in a quiet Cul-de-Sac. This 4 bd/2.5 ba brick home boast a Beautiful, Light and Bright formal dining area, granite kitchen countertops. Nice size open kitchen w/ new appliances and an Island for additional prep space and storage. Features an open concept layout that is perfect for entertaining guest. The master retreat includes a Garden Jet Tub for relaxing, walk-in glass enclosed shower, dual vanity and a large walk in closet. Impressively Large bedrooms and closets! The 2nd floor space includes a huge game room and office nook. You'll find even more space in the backyard with a covered patio area and thereï¿½??s even an outdoor garden you can appreciate. This home is across the street from the community walking trail and within minutes from the community park, pool center and kidï¿½??s splash pad. Instant access to 99/ Grand Pkwy and I-10 Katy. Don't wait, this home is ready to lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have any available units?
2430 Laurel Walk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have?
Some of 2430 Laurel Walk Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 Laurel Walk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2430 Laurel Walk Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 Laurel Walk Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct offer parking?
No, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct has a pool.
Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have accessible units?
No, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 Laurel Walk Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2430 Laurel Walk Ct has units with air conditioning.
