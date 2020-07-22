2430 Laurel Walk Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate Home in Falcon Ranch, sited on a large corner lot in a quiet Cul-de-Sac. This 4 bd/2.5 ba brick home boast a Beautiful, Light and Bright formal dining area, granite kitchen countertops. Nice size open kitchen w/ new appliances and an Island for additional prep space and storage. Features an open concept layout that is perfect for entertaining guest. The master retreat includes a Garden Jet Tub for relaxing, walk-in glass enclosed shower, dual vanity and a large walk in closet. Impressively Large bedrooms and closets! The 2nd floor space includes a huge game room and office nook. You'll find even more space in the backyard with a covered patio area and thereï¿½??s even an outdoor garden you can appreciate. This home is across the street from the community walking trail and within minutes from the community park, pool center and kidï¿½??s splash pad. Instant access to 99/ Grand Pkwy and I-10 Katy. Don't wait, this home is ready to lease today!