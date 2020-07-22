23251 Dewflower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Recently updated home zoned to AWARD WINNING Seven Lakes High School in Katy ISD. Immaculately maintained home in Seven Meadows with MANY upgrades and updates. This one story gem has wood laminate floors through out most of the house with BRAND NEW carpet in each of the Bedrooms. The home has new paint and ceiling fans in ALL the rooms (June 2019). Master Bathroom has new faucets, mirrors and lighting! This Open Concept floor plan has a breakfast bar AND an island kitchen! Located on a PREMIUM Cul-de-sac lot with NO backyard Neighbors , this is a GREAT Space to entertain your Family and Friends!!!! This Home features a tank-less water heater, Water softener and sprinkler system!! Washer, Dryer, AND Refrigerator are all included! This Home is ready for Move-In! Come take a look before it's gone!