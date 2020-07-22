All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 23251 Dewflower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
23251 Dewflower Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:33 PM

23251 Dewflower Drive

23251 Dewflower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23251 Dewflower Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Recently updated home zoned to AWARD WINNING Seven Lakes High School in Katy ISD. Immaculately maintained home in Seven Meadows with MANY upgrades and updates. This one story gem has wood laminate floors through out most of the house with BRAND NEW carpet in each of the Bedrooms. The home has new paint and ceiling fans in ALL the rooms (June 2019). Master Bathroom has new faucets, mirrors and lighting! This Open Concept floor plan has a breakfast bar AND an island kitchen! Located on a PREMIUM Cul-de-sac lot with NO backyard Neighbors , this is a GREAT Space to entertain your Family and Friends!!!! This Home features a tank-less water heater, Water softener and sprinkler system!! Washer, Dryer, AND Refrigerator are all included! This Home is ready for Move-In! Come take a look before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23251 Dewflower Drive have any available units?
23251 Dewflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 23251 Dewflower Drive have?
Some of 23251 Dewflower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23251 Dewflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23251 Dewflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23251 Dewflower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23251 Dewflower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 23251 Dewflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23251 Dewflower Drive offers parking.
Does 23251 Dewflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23251 Dewflower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23251 Dewflower Drive have a pool?
No, 23251 Dewflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23251 Dewflower Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 23251 Dewflower Drive has accessible units.
Does 23251 Dewflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23251 Dewflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23251 Dewflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23251 Dewflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Broadstone Sienna
5222 Avalon Point
Missouri City, TX 77459
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine