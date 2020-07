19803 Shallow Shaft Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

CHARMING LIGHT AND BRIGHT ONE STORY HOME WITH AN OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. GREAT LOCATION , NESTLED IN DESIRABLE LAKEMONT WITH COVERED PATIO AND LARGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING! LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR; GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; LAMINATE FLOORING IN FORMAL DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM; TILE IN ALL WET AREAS; NEUTRAL COLOR CARPET AND PAINT; STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN LOOKS OUT TO THE FAMILY ROOM AND FEATURES ABUNDANT COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE; FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND ACCESS TO THE BACKYARD; SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. WONDERFUL SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY THAT IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, AND GRAND PARKWAY. MUST SHOW THIS PROPERTY TO YOUR PICKY CLIENTS. DON'T WAIT, IT WILL BE GONE SOON!