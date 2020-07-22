16710 Cobble Ridge Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77498
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
WONDERFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION AND WITH A WONDERFUL LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN! BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING IN MAIN AREAS AND BEDROOMS; LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT; SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; ABUNDANT CABINET SPACE PLUS REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED; BREAKFAST AREA WITH EASY ACCESS TO BACKYARD/PATIO; OFFICE/STUDY; ELEGANT FORMAL DINING WITH CROWN MOLDING. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE; MASTER BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS; LAUNDRY ROOM WITH BUILT IN CABINETS. GREAT BACKYARD WITH COVERED/UNCOVERED DECK AREAS PLUS STORAGE SHED. MUST SHOW TO YOUR PICKY CLIENTS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
