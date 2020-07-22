16710 Cobble Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

WONDERFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION AND WITH A WONDERFUL LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN! BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING IN MAIN AREAS AND BEDROOMS; LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT; SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; ABUNDANT CABINET SPACE PLUS REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED; BREAKFAST AREA WITH EASY ACCESS TO BACKYARD/PATIO; OFFICE/STUDY; ELEGANT FORMAL DINING WITH CROWN MOLDING. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE; MASTER BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS; LAUNDRY ROOM WITH BUILT IN CABINETS. GREAT BACKYARD WITH COVERED/UNCOVERED DECK AREAS PLUS STORAGE SHED. MUST SHOW TO YOUR PICKY CLIENTS!