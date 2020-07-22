Amenities

in unit laundry pool basketball court fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool

16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A Available 03/13/20 COMING SOON ! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan, family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Private laundry room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Owner pays for trash collection. RRISD, Exemplary Westwood High. Community amenities: Pool, basketball area, jogging.bike trails, basketball area, and more! Located minutes to Lakeline Mall, HWY 183, HWY 45 and 620..

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments , credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com.

THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5553865)