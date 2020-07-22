All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:19 AM

16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A

16016 Mellow Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16016 Mellow Oaks Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
basketball court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A Available 03/13/20 COMING SOON ! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo with open floor plan, family room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Private laundry room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer can stay but are not maintained. Owner pays for trash collection. RRISD, Exemplary Westwood High. Community amenities: Pool, basketball area, jogging.bike trails, basketball area, and more! Located minutes to Lakeline Mall, HWY 183, HWY 45 and 620..
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments , credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com.
THIS IS A NO PET PROPERTY

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5553865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have any available units?
16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have?
Some of 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A currently offering any rent specials?
16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A pet-friendly?
No, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A offer parking?
No, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A does not offer parking.
Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have a pool?
Yes, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A has a pool.
Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have accessible units?
No, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A does not have accessible units.
Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A have units with air conditioning?
No, 16016 Mellow Meadows Unit 23A does not have units with air conditioning.
