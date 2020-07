15806 Spruce River Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW! NICE HOME AT THE END OF A CUL-DE-SAC WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. FEATURES INCLUDE LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL TILE, FORMAL DINING ROOM THAT OPENS TO THE DEN, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND WINDOW SEAT, ADORABLE BREAKFAST ROOM, SPACIOUS DEN WITH HIGH CEILING AND WALL OF WINDOWS, 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET,UPDATED MASTER BATH, TWO BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PERGOLA PATIO COVER WITH FLAGSTONE, STORAGE SHED, AND A TWO CAR GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER.ALARM SYSTEM.