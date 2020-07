14329 Tasmania Court

Amenities

Tasmania Court, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW! & ApartmentKingdom.com, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 01/29/2019. No pets allowed. AWESOME LOCATION,LAKE FRONT PROPERTY WITH MANY UPGRADES RANGING FROM GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,MAPLE CABINETS,TILE FLOORING AND MUCH MORE,GORGEOUS INTERIOR,PRIVATE DECK ON THE LAKE AND COVERED BACK PORCH TO ENJOY THE LAKE ALL YEAR AROUND,MASTER IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH AMAZING WATER VIEWS,FORMAL LIVING THAT COULD A STUDY,LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC STREET. [ Published 1-Feb-19 / ID 2795189 ]