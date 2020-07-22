All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:57 PM

12015 Rosmarino Court

12015 Rosmarino Court · No Longer Available
Location

12015 Rosmarino Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Easy access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway/99. Newer home located on cul-de-sac street in gated section of beautiful Lakes of Bella Terra. Spacious courtyard entry. Open kitchen with oversized island with seating for 6. Large great room with 20' ceiling, built-ins, fireplace, and lots of windows. Study with french doors. Barrel groin vaulted ceiling in large master bath with oversized shower and large bathtub. Huge walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 with en-suite bathrooms upstairs, plus 4th bedroom or game room/media room/bonus room. Two walk-in attic storage areas. Covered patio in backyard. 3 car tandem garage. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. Gates are closed 7pm-7am. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pools, splash pad, playgrounds, tennis courts, gym, soccer field, sand volleyball court, dog park, fishing ponds, and walking trails. Highly desired schools. Call for a showing! Private front covered porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12015 Rosmarino Court have any available units?
12015 Rosmarino Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 12015 Rosmarino Court have?
Some of 12015 Rosmarino Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12015 Rosmarino Court currently offering any rent specials?
12015 Rosmarino Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12015 Rosmarino Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12015 Rosmarino Court is pet friendly.
Does 12015 Rosmarino Court offer parking?
Yes, 12015 Rosmarino Court offers parking.
Does 12015 Rosmarino Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12015 Rosmarino Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12015 Rosmarino Court have a pool?
Yes, 12015 Rosmarino Court has a pool.
Does 12015 Rosmarino Court have accessible units?
Yes, 12015 Rosmarino Court has accessible units.
Does 12015 Rosmarino Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12015 Rosmarino Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12015 Rosmarino Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12015 Rosmarino Court does not have units with air conditioning.
