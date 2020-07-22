12015 Rosmarino Court

Amenities
Easy access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway/99. Newer home located on cul-de-sac street in gated section of beautiful Lakes of Bella Terra. Spacious courtyard entry. Open kitchen with oversized island with seating for 6. Large great room with 20' ceiling, built-ins, fireplace, and lots of windows. Study with french doors. Barrel groin vaulted ceiling in large master bath with oversized shower and large bathtub. Huge walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 with en-suite bathrooms upstairs, plus 4th bedroom or game room/media room/bonus room. Two walk-in attic storage areas. Covered patio in backyard. 3 car tandem garage. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. Gates are closed 7pm-7am. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pools, splash pad, playgrounds, tennis courts, gym, soccer field, sand volleyball court, dog park, fishing ponds, and walking trails. Highly desired schools. Call for a showing! Private front covered porch.