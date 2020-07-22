1107 Belt Rose

Amenities

Gorgeous ONE-story home located in the Anserra subdivision in Katy! This well designed open floor plan is great for entertaining or simply relaxing with family, and an ideal plan for someone who desires a home office. Spacious kitchen with beautiful Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, vaulted ceiling, stainless steel appliances, neutral colors and lots of natural light. Expansive cul-de-sac lot with no rear neighbors and a great yard ideal for pets, a play area or gardening. Easy access to Grand Parkway, I-10, and the Westpark Tollway, and near good shopping, great restaurants and zoned to award-winning Katy ISD schools! Welcome home and enjoy this amazing community with many amenities! *Ready for immediate move in!