Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
1107 Belt Rose
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1107 Belt Rose

1107 Belt Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Belt Rose Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous ONE-story home located in the Anserra subdivision in Katy! This well designed open floor plan is great for entertaining or simply relaxing with family, and an ideal plan for someone who desires a home office. Spacious kitchen with beautiful Birch cabinets, granite counter tops, vaulted ceiling, stainless steel appliances, neutral colors and lots of natural light. Expansive cul-de-sac lot with no rear neighbors and a great yard ideal for pets, a play area or gardening. Easy access to Grand Parkway, I-10, and the Westpark Tollway, and near good shopping, great restaurants and zoned to award-winning Katy ISD schools! Welcome home and enjoy this amazing community with many amenities! *Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Belt Rose have any available units?
1107 Belt Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 1107 Belt Rose have?
Some of 1107 Belt Rose's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Belt Rose currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Belt Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Belt Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Belt Rose is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Belt Rose offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Belt Rose offers parking.
Does 1107 Belt Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Belt Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Belt Rose have a pool?
No, 1107 Belt Rose does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Belt Rose have accessible units?
Yes, 1107 Belt Rose has accessible units.
Does 1107 Belt Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Belt Rose has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Belt Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Belt Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
