6709 Alma Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

Come view this lovely home today! A quaint one-story home located in Forest Hill. This home features a cozy living room with amazing natural lighting from large windows. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Home boasts ravishing vinyl wood flooring and lush carpet and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Relax outdoors in the spacious fenced backyard. Welcome home!