Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

6709 Alma Street

6709 Alma Street · No Longer Available
Location

6709 Alma Street, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Come view this lovely home today! A quaint one-story home located in Forest Hill. This home features a cozy living room with amazing natural lighting from large windows. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage. Home boasts ravishing vinyl wood flooring and lush carpet and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Relax outdoors in the spacious fenced backyard. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 Alma Street have any available units?
6709 Alma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6709 Alma Street have?
Some of 6709 Alma Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 Alma Street currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Alma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Alma Street pet-friendly?
No, 6709 Alma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 6709 Alma Street offer parking?
No, 6709 Alma Street does not offer parking.
Does 6709 Alma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Alma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Alma Street have a pool?
No, 6709 Alma Street does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Alma Street have accessible units?
No, 6709 Alma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Alma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Alma Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 Alma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6709 Alma Street does not have units with air conditioning.

