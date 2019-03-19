All apartments in Forest Hill
6425 Crawford Lane W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6425 Crawford Lane W

6425 Crawford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6425 Crawford Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 1 /2 bath duplex with wood-look floors. The kitchen has been remodeled including new countertops. Two spacious bedrooms feature new carpet. The third bedroom connects to a bonus room that could be an office or den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have any available units?
6425 Crawford Lane W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 6425 Crawford Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Crawford Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Crawford Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W offer parking?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W does not offer parking.
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have a pool?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have accessible units?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Crawford Lane W does not have units with air conditioning.

