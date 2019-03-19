Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 1 /2 bath duplex with wood-look floors. The kitchen has been remodeled including new countertops. Two spacious bedrooms feature new carpet. The third bedroom connects to a bonus room that could be an office or den.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6425 Crawford Lane W have any available units?
6425 Crawford Lane W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 6425 Crawford Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Crawford Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.