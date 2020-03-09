4924 Melinda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this easy to qualify like new property. The home has been newly renovated and is ready for a new family. This home is in a prime location with easy access to downtown Fort Worth or I-20 E and the Arlington area! This spacious home has three large bedrooms fully remodeled with wood vinyl floor, fresh paint and new led recess lighting throughout the home! Master bath has new bathroom with luxury title. Enjoy the huge back yard and a covered patio. This property is move in ready.