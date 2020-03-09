All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 4924 Melinda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
4924 Melinda Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

4924 Melinda Drive

4924 Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4924 Melinda Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76119
Forest Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this easy to qualify like new property. The home has been newly renovated and is ready for a new family. This home is in a prime location with easy access to downtown Fort Worth or I-20 E and the Arlington area! This spacious home has three large bedrooms fully remodeled with wood vinyl floor, fresh paint and new led recess lighting throughout the home! Master bath has new bathroom with luxury title. Enjoy the huge back yard and a covered patio. This property is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Melinda Drive have any available units?
4924 Melinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 4924 Melinda Drive have?
Some of 4924 Melinda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Melinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Melinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Melinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4924 Melinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 4924 Melinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Melinda Drive offers parking.
Does 4924 Melinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Melinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Melinda Drive have a pool?
No, 4924 Melinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Melinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 Melinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Melinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Melinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4924 Melinda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4924 Melinda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District