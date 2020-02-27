3701 Caladium Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful single story house! Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Good sized bedrooms. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Spacious open kitchen has cabinetry with ample storage space! Big backyard. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.