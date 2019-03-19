3700 Rough Creek Rd

Amenities
Completely renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home for lease in Forest Hill !!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home for lease in Forest Hill. The property was recently renovated. Updated kitchen. Open floor plan. The spacious living room has a fireplace. Two car garage. Large backyard - perfect for family entertainments.
Please go to our website to schedule a viewing or to submit an application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com
Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.
If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.
Please go to https://youtu.be/rbRojZuNVJc to see the video of this property.
No Pets Allowed
