Forest Hill, TX
3700 Rough Creek Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 Rough Creek Rd

3700 Rough Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Rough Creek Road, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Completely renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home for lease in Forest Hill !!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home for lease in Forest Hill. The property was recently renovated. Updated kitchen. Open floor plan. The spacious living room has a fireplace. Two car garage. Large backyard - perfect for family entertainments.

Please go to our website to schedule a viewing or to submit an application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

Please go to https://youtu.be/rbRojZuNVJc to see the video of this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3967032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have any available units?
3700 Rough Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have?
Some of 3700 Rough Creek Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Rough Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Rough Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Rough Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Rough Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Rough Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Rough Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 3700 Rough Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 3700 Rough Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Rough Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Rough Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Rough Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

