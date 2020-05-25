807 Windflower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Open bright cozy 3 bedroom home is ready for you to call home. Spacious family room graced with luxury plank flooring, a cozy brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & a breakfast bar. Huge master suite with a garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Backyard with playground set great for entertainment. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy the community playground & miles of multi-use trails. Conveniently located near Rockwall's shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to I-30 & Lake Ray Hubbard. Come and show it before it's gone. This one will not last! Pet case by case.