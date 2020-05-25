All apartments in Fate
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

807 Windflower Drive

807 Windflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

807 Windflower Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Open bright cozy 3 bedroom home is ready for you to call home. Spacious family room graced with luxury plank flooring, a cozy brick fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & a breakfast bar. Huge master suite with a garden tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Backyard with playground set great for entertainment. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy the community playground & miles of multi-use trails. Conveniently located near Rockwall's shopping, dining & entertainment with easy access to I-30 & Lake Ray Hubbard. Come and show it before it's gone. This one will not last! Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Windflower Drive have any available units?
807 Windflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 807 Windflower Drive have?
Some of 807 Windflower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Windflower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Windflower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Windflower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Windflower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 807 Windflower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Windflower Drive offers parking.
Does 807 Windflower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Windflower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Windflower Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Windflower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Windflower Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Windflower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Windflower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Windflower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Windflower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Windflower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
