Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

774 Ruffian Way

Location

774 Ruffian Way, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Avail first part of September. 4 bed home in wonderful Woodcreek subdivision: 2 full baths, 2 car garage built by Altura. 2 community pools, clubhouse and other common areas. Free lawn care and landscape included!! Open floorplan with elegant archways. Kitchen is accented with granite counters, stainless steel cooking range, dishwasher and microwave. Master suite features a garden tub, tiled shower and two walk in closets. Large fenced back yard with covered patio. Rockwall school district but please verify specific schools. Close to I30 for easy access. Pets case by case. Min 650 FICO. Add'l deposit may be considered w lower credit score with established work history. Electronic rent payments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 774 Ruffian Way have any available units?
774 Ruffian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 774 Ruffian Way have?
Some of 774 Ruffian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Ruffian Way currently offering any rent specials?
774 Ruffian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Ruffian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Ruffian Way is pet friendly.
Does 774 Ruffian Way offer parking?
Yes, 774 Ruffian Way offers parking.
Does 774 Ruffian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Ruffian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Ruffian Way have a pool?
Yes, 774 Ruffian Way has a pool.
Does 774 Ruffian Way have accessible units?
No, 774 Ruffian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Ruffian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Ruffian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Ruffian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Ruffian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

