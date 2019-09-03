774 Ruffian Way.

Amenities

Avail first part of September. 4 bed home in wonderful Woodcreek subdivision: 2 full baths, 2 car garage built by Altura. 2 community pools, clubhouse and other common areas. Free lawn care and landscape included!! Open floorplan with elegant archways. Kitchen is accented with granite counters, stainless steel cooking range, dishwasher and microwave. Master suite features a garden tub, tiled shower and two walk in closets. Large fenced back yard with covered patio. Rockwall school district but please verify specific schools. Close to I30 for easy access. Pets case by case. Min 650 FICO. Add'l deposit may be considered w lower credit score with established work history. Electronic rent payments