Fate, TX
601 Azalea Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:15 PM

601 Azalea Drive

601 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Azalea Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2009, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1,900 square feet of living space, 2 car garage, and a large yard in a nice, clean, quiet, well kept neighborhood. OPEN Floor Plan and plentiful of windows offer natural light. Large kitchen with spacious eat-in area and a huge pantry. Back splash tile was re-done a year ago. A wood burning fireplace in the living room. Nice-sized Master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. New wood floor, carpet and fresh paint were put in a year ago throughout the house. Easy access to I-30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Azalea Drive have any available units?
601 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 601 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 601 Azalea Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 601 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
