601 Azalea Drive

Built in 2009, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1,900 square feet of living space, 2 car garage, and a large yard in a nice, clean, quiet, well kept neighborhood. OPEN Floor Plan and plentiful of windows offer natural light. Large kitchen with spacious eat-in area and a huge pantry. Back splash tile was re-done a year ago. A wood burning fireplace in the living room. Nice-sized Master bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. New wood floor, carpet and fresh paint were put in a year ago throughout the house. Easy access to I-30.