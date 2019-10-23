494 Oak Hills Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5-3.1-2 two story home! Master & den w-privacy doors on 1st floor. Kitchen offers granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, large breakfast bar, built-in ovens & gas cook-top. 2nd floor has game room & 4 bedrooms with huge walk-in closets, large back yard with patio. Splash park, lap pool & clubhouse in the community.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.