Fate, TX
494 Oak Hills Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 12:38 AM

494 Oak Hills Lane

494 Oak Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

494 Oak Hills Lane, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5-3.1-2 two story home! Master & den w-privacy doors on 1st floor. Kitchen offers granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, large breakfast bar, built-in ovens & gas cook-top. 2nd floor has game room & 4 bedrooms with huge walk-in closets, large back yard with patio. Splash park, lap pool & clubhouse in the community.
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Oak Hills Lane have any available units?
494 Oak Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 494 Oak Hills Lane have?
Some of 494 Oak Hills Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Oak Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
494 Oak Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Oak Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 494 Oak Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 494 Oak Hills Lane offer parking?
No, 494 Oak Hills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 494 Oak Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Oak Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Oak Hills Lane have a pool?
Yes, 494 Oak Hills Lane has a pool.
Does 494 Oak Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 494 Oak Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Oak Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 Oak Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Oak Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Oak Hills Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
