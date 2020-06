Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

A NEARLY BRAND NEW 1 story 4 bed 2.5 bath with study, fireplace & covered patio. Large front porch with excellent curb appeal. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Stainless Steel GE app package, brushed nickel fixtures, flat kitchen island, granite counter tops, etc. Wood floor throughout except tile in the wet areas and carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. A MUST SEE.