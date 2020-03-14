All apartments in Fate
368 Bayberry Drive

368 Bayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

368 Bayberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This Gorgeous home is located in the highly sought after Wood Creek neighborhood. It offers upgraded flooring, appliances & bathrooms. The home comes with 2 refrigerators, washer & dryer, can be removed if not needed. The home boasts an open floor plan, which is perfect for spending time with family or entertaining. HOA fees are paid by owner, but residents will have use of the club house & pool. The home is conveniently located near HWY 66, HWY 30, down town Rockwall, shopping & dining. Application fees are $50 for anyone over the age of 18. The deposit is required to remove the house from Active Status. Non refundable pet fee of $250 per pet. Resident must move in with in 2 weeks of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Bayberry Drive have any available units?
368 Bayberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 368 Bayberry Drive have?
Some of 368 Bayberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Bayberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
368 Bayberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Bayberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 Bayberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 368 Bayberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 368 Bayberry Drive offers parking.
Does 368 Bayberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 Bayberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Bayberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 368 Bayberry Drive has a pool.
Does 368 Bayberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 368 Bayberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Bayberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 Bayberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Bayberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Bayberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

