320 Hawthorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super nice and cozy. Well taken care of. Carpets cleaned. Large living open floor plan to kitchen and dining. Lots of windows, spacious master with jetted tub and separate shower. SST appliances, instant hot water in kitchen. A premier neighborhood with pool, parks and trails. HOA paid by landlord. Full use of pool and fitness area, clubhouse facilities. All fines paid by tenant. No refrigerator. Small pet only negotiable. $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

One year minimum lease. See Woodcreek amenities on Woodcreek HOA website with full details.