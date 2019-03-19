All apartments in Fate
320 Hawthorn Drive

320 Hawthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Hawthorn Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super nice and cozy. Well taken care of. Carpets cleaned. Large living open floor plan to kitchen and dining. Lots of windows, spacious master with jetted tub and separate shower. SST appliances, instant hot water in kitchen. A premier neighborhood with pool, parks and trails. HOA paid by landlord. Full use of pool and fitness area, clubhouse facilities. All fines paid by tenant. No refrigerator. Small pet only negotiable. $300 nonrefundable pet fee.
One year minimum lease. See Woodcreek amenities on Woodcreek HOA website with full details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Hawthorn Drive have any available units?
320 Hawthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 320 Hawthorn Drive have?
Some of 320 Hawthorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Hawthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Hawthorn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Hawthorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Hawthorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 320 Hawthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Hawthorn Drive does offer parking.
Does 320 Hawthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Hawthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Hawthorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 Hawthorn Drive has a pool.
Does 320 Hawthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Hawthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Hawthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Hawthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Hawthorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Hawthorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
