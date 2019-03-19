All apartments in Fate
Fate, TX
287 Callaghan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

287 Callaghan Drive

287 Callaghan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

287 Callaghan Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move-in ready ranch style home located on large corner lot in the quiet neighborhood of Chamberlain Crossing. Entryway opens up to spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split floorplan with high ceilings throughout. Inviting family room with fireplace, granite kitchen with stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry and cozy breakfast nook. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Private study with french doors off entryway, ceramic tile in all wet areas and wood flooring in main entryway, family room and study. Home also offers covered patio with ceiling fan and large backyard. Neighborhood amenities include a club house, pool, bike and walking trails and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

