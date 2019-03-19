287 Callaghan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Move-in ready ranch style home located on large corner lot in the quiet neighborhood of Chamberlain Crossing. Entryway opens up to spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split floorplan with high ceilings throughout. Inviting family room with fireplace, granite kitchen with stainless appliances, large walk-in pantry and cozy breakfast nook. Master suite has garden tub and separate shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Private study with french doors off entryway, ceramic tile in all wet areas and wood flooring in main entryway, family room and study. Home also offers covered patio with ceiling fan and large backyard. Neighborhood amenities include a club house, pool, bike and walking trails and playgrounds.