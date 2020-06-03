256 Oxford Drive

Amenities

Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and a study. Hardwood floor for entry, hall, family room, and study. Kitchen has granite counter tops, designer backsplash, GE appliance package with fridge, and opens to the breakfast and family room. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable TSTAT thermo and ceiling fans. Game room upstairs with 3 guest bedrooms; Crown moldings; Rounded corners; Covered patio; Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer are included. Community Amenities with pool and fitness center, much more!!