Fate, TX
188 Baldwin Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

188 Baldwin Drive

188 Baldwin Drive · No Longer Available
Fate
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Location

188 Baldwin Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Rockwall ISD in CHAMBERLAIN CROSSING community!!! Beautiful home has 4 bed 3 full & 1 half bath plus a study. Hardwood entry and hall lead to a large family room. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, designer backsplash, stainless GE appliance package with fridge. Enjoy family in the open floor plan overlooking between kitchen, breakfast and family. Master down with additional 3 bed, 2 bath and a HUGE game room up. All bedrooms face backyard with great views and privacy. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable thermo. Sub floor above garage added plenty of storage; Rounded corners; Covered Patio; Community Amenities with pool and fitness center, much more!! Virtual Tour is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Baldwin Drive have any available units?
188 Baldwin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 188 Baldwin Drive have?
Some of 188 Baldwin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Baldwin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
188 Baldwin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Baldwin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 188 Baldwin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 188 Baldwin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 188 Baldwin Drive does offer parking.
Does 188 Baldwin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Baldwin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Baldwin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 188 Baldwin Drive has a pool.
Does 188 Baldwin Drive have accessible units?
No, 188 Baldwin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Baldwin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Baldwin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Baldwin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Baldwin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
