177 Griffin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Rockwall ISD of Fate - Truly everything you're looking for! Beautiful, Like New, 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage, Single Story Brick home PLUS an office in the Rockwall ISD of Fate! Kitchen boasts a huge granite island with full stainless appliance package (Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher) that opens to the living room with a floor to ceiling wood-burning rock fireplace. Attractive hardwood and ceramic flooring were laid in the common areas, with plush carpet in the bedrooms and office. Energy efficient windows, HVAC, insulated garage doors, 2 in. blinds, and a privacy fenced backyard make this hard to find package complete! Bonus community features - Olympic swimming pool, kids pool, fitness center and clubhouse! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case (maximum 2 pets Only). No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE3197020)