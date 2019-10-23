177 Griffin Ave

Amenities
4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in Rockwall ISD of Fate - Truly everything you're looking for! Beautiful, Like New, 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage, Single Story Brick home PLUS an office in the Rockwall ISD of Fate! Kitchen boasts a huge granite island with full stainless appliance package (Gas Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher) that opens to the living room with a floor to ceiling wood-burning rock fireplace. Attractive hardwood and ceramic flooring were laid in the common areas, with plush carpet in the bedrooms and office. Energy efficient windows, HVAC, insulated garage doors, 2 in. blinds, and a privacy fenced backyard make this hard to find package complete! Bonus community features - Olympic swimming pool, kids pool, fitness center and clubhouse! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!
No Section 8. Pets Case by Case (maximum 2 pets Only). No Smoking.
Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.
(RLNE3197020)