Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX with garage

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
27 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
$836
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1181 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
12 Units Available
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,128
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
Close to I-75, Sam Rayburn Toll Road, and McKinney Medical Center. On-site amenities include an off-leash dog park, community garden, and rose garden. Well-appointed community and apartments featuring a 24-hour club lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
67 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
62 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Twin Creeks
19 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Twin Creeks
9 Units Available
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive community features playground, two pools, 24-hour gym, pet park, basketball court and sand volleyball. Close to shops and dining but quiet location. Apartments have bathtubs and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
43 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Craig Ranch
32 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
31 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
19 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
Studio
$1,006
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1146 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairview, TX

Fairview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

