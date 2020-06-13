/
accessible apartments
47 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX
40 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
Greens of Mckinney
31 Units Available
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1043 sqft
Magnolia Ranch Apartments in McKinney, Texas offer the best in Texas living with grilling stations outdoors, a pool, walking trails and green landscaping. Interiors feature glass-tile backsplashes, modern appliances and updated flooring.
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
68 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
59 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
36 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
32 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.
22 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
35 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom two-tone paint. On-site amenities include a conference room, swimming oasis and billiards table. By US Route 75. Near Twin Creeks Village for convenient shopping.
Craig Ranch
32 Units Available
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure parking, a pool with cabanas, and stainless-steel appliances are just the beginning of the luxury details found at these apartments in McKinney. Moments from Sam Rayburn Tollway.
10 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
37 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
243 Units Available
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1210 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Craig Ranch
Contact for Availability
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1363 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Central Park At Craig Ranch in McKinney. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
