/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2268 sqft
** ONLY 1 PET UNDER 25 LBS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
7635 Paraiso Haven
7635 Paraiso Haven, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1672 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan with master split from the secondary bedrooms. Master includes separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upgraded laminate flooring, ceramic title and new carpet. Freshly painted, 48" cabinets in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
28 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
25634 Presidio Alley
25634 Presidio Alley, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
Clean 3/2 with study off IH-10. Ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, two inch faux blinds throughout and neutral paint. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling with custom paint.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
24558 Daisy Run
24558 Daisy Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2064 sqft
24558 Daisy Run Available 07/24/20 Beautifully landscaped home in Northside School District.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
42 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
49 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
$
170 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
30 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$970
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,162
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1328 sqft
Modern and sleek. Just off the freeway. Master suites with walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Fantastic on-site amenities, including concierge services, grill area and community garden. New construction.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Forest Crest
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,120
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$836
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
26 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Similar Pages
Fair Oaks Ranch 1 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch 2 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks Ranch 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Fair Oaks Ranch Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with GymFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Ranch Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX